Advertisement
Fresh faced and fun, Zoe is sophisticated but playful. The Large case's soft mink body highly embroidered with classic floral designs is as beautiful as its accessories inside. Includes mink velvet exterior, LusterLoc™ interior, pale gold hardware, and removable mini travel piece. Features: Storage: Compartments (20), ring rolls (18), necklace storage (12), bracelet compartment (5), bracelet/watch cuff (6), removable mini travel piece (1) LusterLoc™: Allows the fabric lining the inside of your jewelry cases to absorb the hostile gases known to cause tarnishing. Under typical storage conditions, it can prevent tarnishing for up to 35 years. Velvet Mirrors can be cleaned using a mild glass cleaning solution. WOLF offers a limited 2 year worldwide warranty on its watch winders and jewellery cases. The warranty covers manufacturer defects. Women's Low-Impact Blue Velvet Zoe Large Jewelry Box - Mink WOLF