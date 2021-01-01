Our Layla jumpsuit is bound to turn heads at dinner and cocktail hours. It is designed from sumptuous velvet, has a flattering v-neckline and a self-tie fully detachable sash. Wear it with sky high stilettos to temper the wide-leg silhouette. Details: V-neck, Zip fastening at the back, Detachable sash, Luxury smooth velvet with stretch, Fully lined. Composition: Luxury smooth velvet with stretch - 100% Polyester Care: This garment is substantial in weight and the fabric has significant elasticity - store folded or hung on a horizontal bar across the waist to avoid stretching and misshaping of the neckline. Clean: Dry clean Women's Low-Impact Black Velvet Layla Jumpsuit With Bell Sleeves & Sash In Small Rumour London