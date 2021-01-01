The Electra Lightning Bolt Studs are made from solid sterling silver and feature a distinctive lightning bolt design. The perfect mix of edgy and dainty, these contemporary studs are perfect for wearing individually or stacked with other earrings. A MAEJA favourite, they are understated and minimalist, and perfect for everyday wear. Electra Sterling Silver Lightning Bolt Stud Earrings are made from 100% sterling silver. All MAEJA Studios jewellery is crafted to last and be loved everyday. To keep your jewellery looking its best, the designer recommends following these easy to administer care practices. It is recommended to avoid contact with liquids as much as possible and to remove your jewellery before going to bed, showering, partaking in heavy exercise or engaging in any kind of activity which may expose your jewellery to chemicals (e.g. any cleaning activities). When not using your jewellery, it is recommended to store it in the box or dust bag provided. To clean any of our jewellery, it is advised to use lukewarm water and a soft cloth to carefully remove any dirt, ensuring that you dry any remaining water droplets from your jewellery straight after cleaning with a dry, soft towel. MAEJA Studios packaging has been designed to be as minimal and sustainable possible, whilst also ensuring your new jewellery arrives with you safely. It is plastic-free and fully recyclable. Smaller packages will be posted in a compact branded mailing box, with your item carefully protected inside with a small box with branded dust bag. Larger packages will be posted in a larger mailing box with fully recyclable non-plastic protective padding as required as well as a jewellery box and branded dust bag for your new jewellery. Women's Low-Impact Sterling Silver Electra Lightning Bolt Stud Earrings MAEJA Studios