These studs have a contemporary aesthetic with a minimalist design. The handmade studs are made from Sterling Silver and have a high quality Rhodium plating to enhance and maintain the lustre of the silver. These geometric studs feature four baguette cut precious Peridot gemstones, which have a bright green, clear appearance. The studs compliment every outfit and are perfect for day and evening wear. This original designer piece has been handmade and ethically produced by our artisan craftsmen using only the finest precious metals. Our jewellery is presented in a branded Neola box. These studs are the perfect gift or treat for you. Material: Sterling Silver with Rhodium plating and Peridot gemstones Women's Low-Impact Sterling Silver Anais Stud Earrings With Peridot Neola