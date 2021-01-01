From scream pretty
Women's Low-Impact Black Gold Spike Single Huggie Earring Scream Pretty
Embrace the single earring trend with our sterling silver black spike huggie hoop earring! This single earring features an imitation black onyx bullet shaped charm that suspends from a polished huggie hoop earring. The glossy jet-black spike helps to add a mix of boho and gothic to your outfit. The spike bullet charm can be removed to allow you to fashion a plain huggie hoop, or alternatively swapped from hoop to chain to create your own pendant necklace for maximum versatility - great for those who love to mix things up! All Scream Pretty pieces come beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Gold plating is a surface finish and may wear over time. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: 18ct gold plated recycled sterling silver with imitation black onyx Women's Low-Impact Black Gold Spike Single Huggie Earring Scream Pretty