Women's Low-Impact Silver Rhodium Key Single Huggie Earring Scream Pretty
Embrace the single earring trend with this sterling silver key huggie hoop earring! Featuring a traditional style key charm with heart shaped elements that hangs beautifully from our classic huggie hoop earring. Symbolising a love to those in lockdown, gift for a keyworker or someone who has the key to your heart, this key huggie offers a stylish and modern way to enhance any outfit. Sold as a single earring, you can remove the key charm and swap from hoop to chain - adding to an existing pendant necklace for multiple wearable options day to night! All Scream Pretty pieces come beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: (huggie hoop) recycled sterling silver with rhodium plating (key charm) recycled 925 sterling silver Women's Low-Impact Silver Rhodium Key Single Huggie Earring Scream Pretty