Embrace the latest single earring trend with our sterling silver clam shell huggie hoop earring. Hanging delicately from our popular classic huggie hoop the gorgeous clam shell charm can be removed allowing for maximum versatility day to night! Sold singularly this earring works great worn alone or mix and matched to fashion many earrings together - perfect for those who love to mix things up! All Scream Pretty pieces come beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: (Huggie Hoop) recycled sterling silver with rhodium plating (Clam Shell) recycled sterling silver Women's Low-Impact Silver Rhodium Clam Shell Single Huggie Earring Scream Pretty