Simple, sophisticated and fun, this top plays with proportions to create an elegantly striking shape. Featuring puff sleeves that add to it's dramatic affect against a simple round neckline, our Origami Sleeve Top stands out in an effortless way. Material: 100% Sandwashed Silk Colour: Luminary Easy slip on top Open round neck Softly puffed mutton style sleeves Finished with internal French seams Silk is an incredibly delicate fabric, we recommend a gentle hand wash in cold water. Women's Low-Impact Green Silk Origami Sleeve Top Luminary XS Silk Laundry