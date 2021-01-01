From lettie fletcher
Women's Low-Impact Red Silk Fletcher Shirt Rust Medium Lettie Fletcher
With oversized features, the Fletcher Shirt is your perfect work leisure piece to be worn at home, or the office, dinner or brunch. When worn with the matching pant, the Fletcher Set is the ultimate "I'll be there in 10!" when you haven't even left the house. Featuring a silky soft touch, the shirt is crafted from Viscose Rayon. The shirt's comfortable, loose fit is designed with a drop shoulder, a buttoned rolled cuff and hidden front buttons for a chic finish. Chest pocket, Hidden front buttons, Rolled cuff with buttons, Side vents (for easy tucking), Wear with matching Fletcher Pant 100% Viscose Biodegradable resin buttons 100% recycled satin care and brand labels Designed and made in Melbourne, Australia Gentle machine wash in cold water Wash separately Do not bleach or wring dry Do not tumble dry Cool iron only Dry cleanable