Advertisement
A new take on our timeless 90s Slip Dress, the Pearl Silk Slip Dress features a beaded trim along the neckline and dress hem for that added touch of refined detailing. The v-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps meet a bias cut to fall beautifully against the body, inspiring a feminine silhouette. Effortless for both day and night, this iconic piece is a staple for building an enviable slip dress collection. Material: 100% Sandwashed Silk Colour: Airy Blue Pearl beading trim detail along neckline and dress hem Slightly thicker silk fabrication to our 90s Silk Slip Dress Cut on the bias for a flattering shape Our sandwashed silk fabric is incredibly soft, has a slightly matte sheen, and drapes beautifully against the body Adjustable straps Finished with internal French seams Silk is an incredibly delicate fabric, we recommend a gentle hand wash in cold water. Women's Low-Impact Blue Silk 90S Pearl Slip Dress Airy Large Silk Laundry