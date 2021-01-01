Simple yet elegant, an essential bracelet! The Basic Ball Bracelet for day to night wear is made of 14 karat gold. The bracelet features solid gold balls aligned on a delicate gold chain. This fine and minimalist design is the perfect accessory for your bracelet combinations. The bracelet length is 16cm, extendable up to 18cm. Please note that each piece is handcrafted and unique, so slight alterations in colour and form can occur. Thanks for choosing us! MOSUO jewellery pieces are made of 14 karat gold & Gold Vermeil and made to last a lifetime. We hope you handle your delicate pieces with love and care. In order to keep your jewellery pieces in best conditions store them individually in an adequate jewellery pouch or box. Avoid contact of the jewel with cosmetic products that can damage its color. Creams or perfumes can make your pieces darken due to the abrasion caused by chemicals. Vermeil, Gems and Enamel can be damaged by contact with chemicals such as creams, alcohol and perfumes. Especially pearls can be very sensitive to chemicals and should not come in contact with any cosmetics or detergents. Don't expose your jewellery to sudden temperature changes since the gemstones might undergo changes in colour. How to clean gold jewelry? 14 Karat Gold instructions: You can easily clean your jewelry by yourself at home. Just soak your favourite piece in a glass of warm water with a drop of non-detergent soap (e.g. Dr. Bronner's). Let it soak for a few minutes and pat dry it with a soft cloth. Any remaining dirt particles can be removed carefully with a soft toothbrush. Women's Low-Impact Rose Gold Basic Ball Bracelet MOSUO Jewellery