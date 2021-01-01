We have updated our best-selling Rebecca dress in a gorgeous blue hue with a subtle animal print reference and a short sleeve for the summer. It comes in smooth jersey with a luxurious hand-feel and plenty of stretch with 'hold'. Styled with strategic drapes and folds and a wrap-waist detail, figure-skimming silhouette and left unlined for lightness. Fastens with a zip at the back. Body-sculpting style with strategic drapes and folds. Composition: 100% Viscose Care: Dry clean Women's Low-Impact Blue Rebecca Soft Jersey Dress With Waistline Drapes Medium Rumour London