Your new go-to, statement the Olidi Shell Necklace features a solid, corkscrew shells through and hung on a large link chain to make it a statement addition to your every day look. Those shells sits so pretty on your collar bones and can large link chain allows to be work as choker, lariat or medium necklace. Diversity of this necklace is a key. The Quora Collection adds a touch of sunshine wherever you are, looking as good on the beach as it does in the city. Wiping the jewellery gently with a soft cloth to remove any dirt and oils after each wear will help to protect and prolong the look. It is advisable not to wear the jewellery into a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna/steam room; or whilst exercising, bathing, showering or doing heavy duty tasks. If a piece is exposed to water, then dry it gently & thoroughly with a soft cloth as moisture can cause tarnishing and may weaken mechanisms or clasps. Women's Low-Impact Gold Olidine Shell Necklace YOJ