Our show-stopping Celeste dress is coated with scores of metallic sequins, which have been stitched to create a sparkling ombré effect. The blouson long sleeves add a lady-like detail and the on-trend midi skirt features two side splits so you can walk (and dance) in it easily. Details: Fastens with a zip at the back, Two side slits, Blouson long sleeves, Fully lined. Composition: 100% Polyester Care: This garment is substantial in weight and the fabric has significant elasticity - store folded or hung on a horizontal bar across the waist to avoid stretching and misshaping of the neckline. Clean: Dry clean Women's Low-Impact Metallic Fabric Celeste Midi Sequined Ombré Dress With Side Slits Large Rumour London