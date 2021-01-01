This detailed hand finished 18ct gold-plated sterling silver flying pig necklace will become an instant favourite. Its tongue-in-cheek quirky design will make a lovely good luck charm; a celebration of a wild dream waiting to be realised or a celebration of a hurdle leaped! Whatever the reason you can guarantee this best selling necklace will bring a smile to all! All Scream Pretty pieces come beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Gold plating is a surface finish and may wear over time. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: 18ct gold-plated recycled 925 sterling silver Women's Low-Impact Gold Flying Pig Necklace Scream Pretty