To create this truly special limited edition piece, we have collaborated with MALHIA KENT, a creative fabric manufacturer dedicated to the prêt-à-porter and haute couture market. MALHIA has created the navy and the blue illusion-houndstooth fabric exclusively for RUMOUR. The jacket has a flattering fitted silhouette and a beautiful raised neckline detail. Wear yours with your office outfits or after dark with a mini dress and knee-length boots for instant impact. Composition: Fancy yarn - 55% Polyester, 45 Polyamide, Care: Dry clean Women's Low-Impact Blue Fabric Sea & Sky Fitted Mid-Weight Jacket XS Rumour London