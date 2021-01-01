From jessie zhao new york

Women's Low-Impact Fabric High Waist Yoga Leggings In Blooms XL Jessie Zhao New York

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The world's most comfortable leggings are within your reach! These leggings are made from exclusive, hand-illustrated patterns, designed in NYC, made in Mexico. With four-way stretch, meaning the fabric stretches and recovers both on the cross and lengthwise grains, these leggings are incredibly comfortable. Fabric composition: 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane Garment care: Machine wash cold cycle, do not bleach, do not tumble dry, low heat iron, do not dry clean. Women's Low-Impact Fabric High Waist Yoga Leggings In Blooms XL Jessie Zhao New York

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com