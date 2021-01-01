Advertisement
This elegant and stunning stacking ring has a contemporary look and feel. This 18ct Gold Vermeil stacking ring features a multifaceted Rose Quartz gemstone with a hammered band. It can be worn equally by itself or stacked. The ring comes in different gemstones which can be mixed and matched together creating a sophisticated look. This on-trend stacking ring is the perfect companion that can carry you through every occasion. This original designer piece has been handmade and ethically produced by our artisan craftsmen using only the finest precious metals. We only use natural precious and semi-precious stones that have been hand-selected by our designer. Our jewellery comes presented in a branded Neola box. This ring is a perfect gift or treat for you. 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver It is advisable to protect your jewellery from chemicals, perfume, soap, and extreme heat to keep them looking their best. Women's Low-Impact Gold Estella Stacking Ring With Rose Quartz Neola