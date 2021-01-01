This Liliana Open Pearl ring was designed as part of Jane's own wedding jewellery. Jane wanted to create something very special and unique, along with a little heirloom she would forever treasure. This ring is very special and absolutely stunning on. Perfect for any bride wearing a classic style dress and looking to add something special to finish your look. Complete your look with our Jane Gold Earrings or our Emme Pearl Droplets All Emma by Jane jewellery is handcrafted on brass in our partnering factory in Jaipur, India using the highest quality, sustainable materials. You will receive your beautiful jewellery in a 100% recyclable jewellery box which we design for you to store your jewellery in. Your jewellery box will also double up perfectly to protect your jewellery when travel. We like to tell our customers that your jewellery should be the last thing you put on and the first thing you take off when getting dressed. To keep your jewellery looking perfect make sure you spray your perfume and put on your creams prior to putting on your jewellery. To look after your jewellery we recommend that you store it safely on a jewellery stand or in your Emma by Jane box. 14ct Dipped Gold with Pearls Designed in Ireland by Jane All jewellery is nickel free Women's Low-Impact Cream Brass Liliana Pearl Open Ring EMMA BY JANE