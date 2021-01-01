This quirky Gold Balloon Dog pendant design is the perfect gift for any fun loving person who wants to show off their lighter side. Cast in 925 sterling silver and then gold-plated, its sleek organic finish is guaranteed to be noticed and will bring a smile to everyone's face. A lovely gift to show appreciation for a friend who makes you laugh. All Scream Pretty pieces will be beautifully presented in our signature branded packaging. To keep in perfect condition, polish gently using a silver cloth to remove any tarnish. Gold plating is a surface finish and may wear over time. Avoid chemicals and remove when showering and swimming. Material: 18ct gold-plated recycled sterling silver Women's Low-Impact Gold Balloon Dog Necklace Scream Pretty