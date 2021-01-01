Maidenform Women's Love the Lift Demi Strapless Multiway Bra 9417 - Beige 3

Make a statement in your open-back and strapless outfits with the comfort of the Love the Lift Demi Strapless Multiway Bra from Maidenform. Designed for coverage underneath the lowest necklines or backless and strapless pieces, this demi bra will be a favorite in your intimate wardrobe. The soft and smooth material is seamless underneath your clothing while offering you support and the perfect fit from the underwire construction. Size: 38B. Color: Latte. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.