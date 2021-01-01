From suzy levian
Women's Blue Love Link Polarized Sunglasses
Set the trend with these gorgeous Suzy Levian rectangle shades! Whether you're soaking in the sun on the beach or just going out for a walk, these sunglasses will help you look totally fabulous doing it. These frames flatter those with an oval, round, diamond, triangle or oblong shaped face.These lenses are equipped with 100% UV protection against sun damage to your eyes while the fashionable frame helps you look amazing the whole time. These lenses are also polarized, which guarantees more comfort and less sun glare in your eyes, making them perfect for biking, driving or just sunbathing. These plastic frames have a rectangle design with silver love links on the handles. The contrast of the clear ocean blue frame with the blue gradient lens adds color depth to the design. A Suzy Levian secret signature stone is placed inside the temple of every pair of sunglasses, meant to empower women to discover their inner strength, power and beauty that is hidden within themselves.