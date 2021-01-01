Womens LOVE Baseball Softball Mom Vintage Distressed Home Plate #33 V-Neck T-Shirt

Another baseball lover original by TeeCreations for the parent, or fan of their favorite player who wears number 33. A great weekend tournament ballpark design for the parents or grandparents of their favorite baseball or softball player. Cute Vintage Distressed Primitive Baseball Fast Pitch Softball Lover original. Great for the baseball or softball mom,girlfriend or fan of #33! Like this and looking for a different number - just click our brand above! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem