Ella Moss Women's Lory Off The Shoulder Romper, Multi-Stripes, Large

Color multi are multi colored vertical stripes, made in a nice viscose twill fabric Off the shoulder romper with 3/4 sleeve, smocking, tie waist and shorter. This cute one piece ready to go outfit is made in a nice fabric that moves with you for easy wear and movement for all day stylish comfort. Length is 29 inches from center front Goes great with any trendy footwear from heels to booties and can be paired with a fashionable top or jacket. Ella Moss is a purist denim brand inspired by art, culture and travel; celebrating and embracing life's experience.