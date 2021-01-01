Women's Long Sleeve Dress - Knox Rose Black Floral XXL

Get ready for Insta-ready fall adventures with the Black Floral Women's Long Sleeve Dress from Knox Rose™. This charming dress is perfect for picking apples, getting coffee with friends or attending holiday-season events! The black and blush-colored florals add a cute, elegant touch to your ensemble, and the maxi fit design is both stylish and comfy. Plus, the classic fit and long sleeves make for a cozy look that matches perfectly with the fall aesthetic. Pair with your favorite booties or heels for a look that's as unique as you! Size: XXL. Color: black/rose. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Recycled Polyester.