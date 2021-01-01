From knox rose
Women's Long Sleeve Babydoll Dress - Knox Rose Green Floral L
Update your wardrobe for casual warm-weather outings with this Long-Sleeve Babydoll Dress from Knox Rose™. This comfortable babydoll dress made from lightweight fabric is sure to be a warm-weather favorite. Boasting a vibrant floral print for a charming look, this mini dress features a tiered babydoll silhouette for a pop of sweet style, along with ruffle detailing for added flair. Plus, a behind the button closure allows for ease of wear. Wear with sneaks and a breezy hat to complete your effortless summer style. Color: Green Floral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Rayon.