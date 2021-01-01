Fossil Women's Liza Leather Slim Minimalist Bifold Wallet, Black

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible Meet the Liza Slim Bifold Wallet - your personal (money) organizer, stylish both inside and out. This slim wallet features a statement logo hardware piece and plenty of ways to easily stow your cards, cash and coins without taking extra space in your bag. Genuine Leather Slim Bifold Wallet with Brass Statement Logo; Snap Closure; imported Exterior Details: 1 Back Zipper Pocket; Interior Details: 12 Credit Card Slots, 1 Gusseted Pocket, 1 ID Window, 1 Zipper Pocket, 3 Bill Compartments Measurements: 6.75"L x 1"W x 3.75"H