Women's Champion Life Reverse Weave Print Hoodie Text Stripe White Tinted Lavender XS

TURN UP YOUR SPORT STYLE WITH ON POINT CHAMPION PRINTS A play of this season's prints elevate this Women's Reverse Weave Hoodie. Made with a tailored, feminine fit and relaxed, dropped shoulders so you can rock it with joggers, shorts and leggings. Made with our legendary heavyweight fleece that resists vertical shrinkage, and the same heritage details you love, like our classic logo, double-layer hood, soft brushed interior and signature stretch side panels. All-over print keeps your sport style fresh.