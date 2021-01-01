From birthday gang
Womens Libra Queen Sitting on the Scales T-Shirt
Advertisement
Libra Queen Sitting on the Scales design represent the Libra woman who strives for balance and harmony in her life. This Libra Queen design makes the perfect gift for the Libra woman on any occasion including her birthday, Christmas, or just because. Libra Queen design celebrates the ladies born under the Libra sign. These women are queens who seek equilibrium in their lives but are also delightful and radiate with beauty. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem