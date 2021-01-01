From walking cradles
Women's Walking Cradles Liberty Slingback Wedge
Advertisement
The laser printed Walking Cradles Liberty Slingback Wedge is the perfect warm-weather fit into your weekly shoe rotation. Exuding effortless elegance, this stacked wedge is big on comfort with a tiny pillows insole. Features and Benefits Double banded Perforated designs Buckle fastening Tiny Pillows by Walking Cradles® construction is super cushiony and provides a massaging effect for every step Non compacting open cell 5mm foam maintains pliability and bounces back after compression through shoe lifetime Custom designed lining keeps feet dry and comfortable Stacked wedge Rubber sole