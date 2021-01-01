From ev holiday
Women's Lemon Print 100% Cotton Matching Family Pajama Set - Blue XS
You'll love to bring some cheerful style to your sleepwear collection with the Men's Lemon Print Matching Family Pajama Set. This two-piece pajama set for women comes with a long-sleeve top and pair of pants, both adorned with an allover yellow lemon print against a bright turquoise background that's sure to have you looking like the sweetest squeeze around! The PJ set is cut from 100percent cotton fabric to keep you in breathable comfort throughout the night, and the pull-on design allow for easy on and off. This lemon-print pajama set is part of the Lemon Print Matching Family Pajama Collection so the whole family can suit up in delightfully charming style. At Target, we believe in helping families discover the joy in everyday life — and that includes bedtime. To make sure the items in our Family Pajamas Collection were fit for all families, they've been tested and given the stamp of approval by real Target employees and their families. Now it's your family's turn to share the joy. No matter your definition of family, the Family Pajamas Collection has something for yours. Size: XS. Color: blue/lemon. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.