Bally Total Fitness Women's Leggings LIBERTY - 22'' Liberty Purple Pocket High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women

22'' Liberty Purple Pocket High-Waist Capri Leggings - Women. Whether you're lunging or lounging, these capri leggings bring sporty-chic comfort and style to your every move with their wide, high-rise waist and flexible, performance-ready fabric. Sleek slip pockets at the sides offer a safe place for stashing essentials on the go. Size note: This brand features a new size chart with streamlined measurements. Please refer to size chart to ensure best fit.Size S: 22'' inseamSlip pockets92% polyester / 8% spandexMachine washImported