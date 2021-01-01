Beyond This Plane Women's Leggings PCH - Peach & Fuchsia Abstract Pocket Scoop-Neck Tunic & Leggings - Women & Plus

Peach & Fuchsia Abstract Pocket Scoop-Neck Tunic & Leggings - Women & Plus. Opt for casual comfort in this relaxed tunic and these matching leggings that both boast stretch-infused material. The tunic features side pockets for stashing little essentials. Includes peach and fuchsia abstract tunic and peach and fuchsia abstract leggings (two pieces total)Tunic (size S/4-6): 32'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLeggings (size S/4-6): 29'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported