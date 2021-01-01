Kimberly C Women's Leggings Black - Black Glossy Mesh-Insert Sleeveless Crop Top & Leggings - Women

Black Glossy Mesh-Insert Sleeveless Crop Top & Leggings - Women. Bask in the feel of the breeze by opting for this workout-ready outfit that boasts breathable mesh panels. Both the crop top and leggings manage moisture and stretch four ways to keep you comfy while you exercise. Includes black solid crop top and black solid high-waist leggings (two pieces total)Top (size S): 15.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLeggings (size S): 25'' inseamModel (wearing size S): 5' 10'''' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsMoisture-wickingFour-way stretchSquat-proof92% polyester / 8% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported