Lily Women's Leggings BLK - Black & Red Rose Zip-Up Hoodie & Side-Stripe Leggings - Women & Plus

Black & Red Rose Zip-Up Hoodie & Side-Stripe Leggings - Women & Plus. Coordinate your laid-back looks with this lightweight set featuring a zip-up hoodie and matching leggings. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Includes one black and red rose zip-up hoodie and one pair of black and red tattoo art rose leggings (two pieces total)Hoodie (size M): 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemHoodie (size 1X): 26.5" long from high point of shoulder to hemLeggings (size M): 27'' inseamKnitSelf: 85% polyester / 15% spandex Contrast: 100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported