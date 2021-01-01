PixieLady Women's Leggings - Purple & Black Medallion Zip-Up Hoodie Set - Women & Plus

Purple & Black Medallion Zip-Up Hoodie Set - Women & Plus. Curate a coordinated weekend-worthy look in a snap with this matching set including everything you need for a full 'fit.Made for ZulilyIncludes one purple and black medallion zip hoodie, one pair of black leggings and one purple and black medallion racerback tank (three pieces total)Size S (leggings): 26.25'' inseam95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.