Beyond This Plane Women's Leggings GRY - Gray & White Geometric Long-Sleeve Pocket Tunic & Leggings - Women & Plus

Gray & White Geometric Long-Sleeve Pocket Tunic & Leggings - Women & Plus. Layer up your look with this long-sleeve tunic that's decorated with a striking print and handy pockets. Matching leggings make it a stylish combo. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Includes gray and white geometric tunic and gray and white geometric leggings (two pieces total)Size S/2-4(tunic): 32'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize S/2-4(leggings): 29'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported