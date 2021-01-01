Lily Women's Leggings PRP - Purple & Yellow Abstract Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie & Leggings - Women & Plus

Purple & Yellow Abstract Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie & Leggings - Women & Plus. Update your activewear wardrobe with this hoodie crafted with a cozy kangaroo pocket. Matching leggings complete your sporty look.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Includes purple and yellow abstract funnel neck hoodie and purple and yellow abstract leggings (two pieces total)Hoodie (size M): 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemHoodie (size 1X): 29.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLeggings (size M): 27'' inseamKnit85% polyester / 15% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported