Women's Brown Leather The Sabina - Caramel Shoes 5 UK Adelante Shoe Co
Meet the Sabina, our newest women's loafer. This lighter and sleeker cousin to the Sofía is an easy slip-on style that's sure to become a staple in any wardrobe. Streamlined Blake stitch construction means the Sabina is as light as air, and contrast stitching details on the penny bridge give it a refined and stylish look. Features. Made-to-order for any length and width. Customizable design. Lightweight Blake stitch construction. High density memory foam insoles provide all-day comfort. Stacked leather heel. Proudly handcrafted by a skilled Guatemalan craftsman, introduced at purchase. Craftsman paid over the Living Well Line. Materials. Upper: Full-grain (caramel, desert, denim blue, pomegranate) or Nubuck (black, mahogany, oatmeal) leather. Lining: Calf skin. Midsoles: Vegetable tanned leather. Outsoles: Vegetable tanned leather with rubber sole protector (you can request all-leather soles in the 'special instructions for your craftsman' box at checkout).