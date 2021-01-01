Advertisement
Made with their signature recycled leather, this blazer features a slim single-breasted silhouette with curved lapels and matching buttons. It's lined with satin for easy wear and has an internal zip pocket for all your small essentials. Pair with the Denise Recycled Leather Trousers for a full-out power suit. AS by DF Signature Recycled Leather: The collection uses leather scraps (which would otherwise be waste) and modern technology to create luscious leather for our beautifully crafted clothes. $10 of each garment sold in this collection will be donated to Ocean Conservancy® to keep our ocean beautiful and clean by using science-based solutions. Commitment to sustainability: AS by DF packaging is plastic free - made from 100% recycled materials and is 100% biodegradable. Self: Recycled Leather Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Dry clean by leather professional only Women's Black Leather The Denise Recycled Blazer In XS AS by DF