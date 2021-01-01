From fairfax & favor
Women's Brown Leather The Belgravia - Tan Shoes 6 UK Fairfax & Favor
The Belgravia will fit seamlessly into your multi-seasonal wardrobe. Delicately crafted from the softest stretch suede, this gorgeous below-the-knee will soon become your go-to outfit essential, featuring a contrasting leather pull tab and a subtle Cuban heel to give that all-important elegant lift. Available in three classic colours, this design will be sure to walk you effortlessly from desk, to drinks party. Features: Composite leather and rubber sole Memory foam comfort insole Available in three colours 6cm Cuban Heel Comprising of supple stretch suede Contrasting leather pull tag Before use apply Suede & Nubuck Protector. Clean using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of fibres. Liquiproof Eco Cleaner can be used on light marks. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Maintain with Suede & Nubuck Protector once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. For extra protection, use Liquiproof Premium Protector. Women's Brown Leather The Belgravia - Tan Shoes 6 UK Fairfax & Favor