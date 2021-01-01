From jojo shoes
Women's Brown Leather Renike Shoes 2 UK Jojo Shoes
Advertisement
This beautiful and stylish tweed ankle boots is a beauty that will definitely make you stand out. It is made of tweed fabric lined with leather and also has memory form embedded in the insole for comfort. Covered stiletto heel Leather lining Leather insole with 'Jojo's' label Leather sole with embossed Jojo logo Color: Brown Material: Tweed Heel height: 120 mm Covered stiletto heel Leather lining Leather insole with 'Jojo's' label Leather sole with embossed Jojo logo Color: Brown Material: Tweed Heel height: 120 mm Women's Brown Leather Renike Shoes 2 UK Jojo Shoes