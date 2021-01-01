From fossil
Fossil Women's 14mm Leather Interchangeable Watch Band Strap, Color: Black (Model: S141148)
Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. Go from traditional leather to stainless steel and then sporty silicone. The possibilities are almost limitless. Whatever your day holds, you can personalize your watch to be the perfect accessory and keep your look fresh and up to date. Genuine black leather watch band with rose gold buckle closure; Closure: single prong strap buckle Band Width: 14mm; interchangeable with 14mm Fossil watches; compatible with any watch case with 14mm lugs Fossil's innovative quick release pins make it easy to switch your watch strap.