'Attractive', that is the only word to describe this pair of patent leather boots. its attractiveness will make you stand out everywhere you go. Covered stiletto heel Leather lining Leather insole with 'Jojo's' embossed Leather sole with embossed Jojo logo Color: Burgundy Material: Patent Leather Heel height: 95 mm Covered stiletto heel Leather lining Leather insole with 'Jojo's' embossed Leather sole with embossed Jojo logo Color: Burgundy Material: Patent Leather Heel height: 95 mm Women's Red Leather Idunnu Shoes 8 UK Jojo Shoes