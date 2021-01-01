This gorgeous navy leather slipper shoe with contracting purple edging and tassel is a wardrobe must. It can be worn with dresses and trousers to complement any outfit. Navy shoes are a timeless classic. A cushioned leather lining and a rubber shock absorbing sole ensure premium comfort for ladies who are on their feet all day. Women's shoes for busy feet. Although our shoes are very durable we do recommend that you use a leather/suede spray for added protection. Women's Purple Leather Helena Navy/ Slipper Shoe 3 UK Its Got Soul