Women's Olive Leather Amalia Shoes 5 UK THUNA
Amalia' in Greek refers to a woman who is energetic and resilient. This classic pair from THUNA is inspired by the powerful feminine force that lies within every woman. Amalia is the perfect combination between an oxford and a sneaker. Be it a formal meeting or a fun night out in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia (KSA) or worldwide, this pair looks effortlessly gorgeous for all occasions and blends well with all outfits. Handmade with 100% genuine leather, the shoes are extremely lightweight and offer maximum comfort. The cozy linings ensure that your feet do not feel fatigued, despite having them on for long hours. Handmade with 100% genuine leather all around and true to size. Women's Olive Leather Amalia Shoes 5 UK THUNA