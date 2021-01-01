Oscar de la Renta Women's Lasercut Mockneck Sweater - Ivory - Size XS

Luxurious mock-neck sweater with elegant scroll-motif cut-outs that elevate it to a statement piece. Mockneck Long sleeves with cutouts Ribbed trim Silk/cotton/polyester/spandex Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND After working for some of fashion's greatest designers, Oscar de la Renta started his. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Designer Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Oscar de la Renta. Color: Ivory. Size: XS.