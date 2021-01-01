Trespass Womens/Ladies Urge Windproof Ski Jacket (Fig) - S - Also in: M, XL, XXL, XS, L, XXS

Shell material: 100% polyester pongee AC coated. - Lining and filling material: 100% polyester. - Urge women`s ski jackets are expertly woven with a lightly padded windproof shell. - Features a zip-off hood, a high neck with a full zip front fastening, 1 ski pass zip pockets, 2 side zip pockets and long sleeves. - Also features wrist guards at the adjustable touch fastening cuffs, an inner storm flap, a snowskirt and a drawcord at the hem. - The padded jacket is decorated with camo print panels to detail. - Gender: Women