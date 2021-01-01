Tee Jays Womens/Ladies Urban Adventure Soft Shell Jacket (Black) - 3XL - Also in: XXL, L, XL, S, M

Material: 88% polyester, 12% spandex outer. - Two layer performance soft shell. - 310T polyester lining. - DuPont padding. - Showerproof, windproof and breathable. - Detachable adjustable hood. - Full length zip with contrast black trim. - Chin guard and inner zip guard. - Inner pocket with stud fastening. - Two patch pockets with dual entry, concealed zip pulls and stud closure. - Contrast stretch bound cuffs and hem. - Zip access for decoration. - Ladies size to fit: (S): 8/10, (M): 10/12, (L): 12/14, (XL): 14/16, (XXL): 16/18, (3XL): 18/20in. - Gender: Women