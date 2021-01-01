Regatta Womens/Ladies Samaris Low Ii Hiking Boots (Shoreline Blue/Ash) - 10 - Also in: 5, 6, 9, 7

Womens hiking boots made of Isotex waterproof material. - Updated last for improved fit and comfort. - Seam sealed with internal membrane bootee liner. - High performance nylon woven Endurance Mesh and PU upper. - Hydropel water resistant technology. - Neoprene collar for added comfort. - Deep padded neoprene collar and mesh tongue. - Rubber toe and abrasion resistant heel bumper. - Moulded EVA comfort footbed. - Stabilising shank technology. - New XLT sole unit for improved traction and self cleaning. - 5% Rubber, 25% Polyester, 70% Polyurathane. - Gender: Women